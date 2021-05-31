GSX Techedu (GOTU) versus The Competition Critical Analysis

GSX Techedu (NYSE: GOTU) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare GSX Techedu to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GSX Techedu and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $1.09 billion -$32.72 million -20.83 GSX Techedu Competitors $447.27 million -$3.31 million 27.24

GSX Techedu has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. GSX Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for GSX Techedu and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 0 1 0 0 2.00 GSX Techedu Competitors 293 1091 1388 38 2.42

GSX Techedu presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 59.12%. As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 63.37%. Given GSX Techedu’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -38.72% -112.75% -45.63% GSX Techedu Competitors 604.04% -13.66% 5.00%

Risk & Volatility

GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 228% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSX Techedu’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, suggesting that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GSX Techedu competitors beat GSX Techedu on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

