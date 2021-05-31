Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $229,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after buying an additional 27,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

