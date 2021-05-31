Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Argus raised The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $26.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

