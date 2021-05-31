Guidewire Software (GWRE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 2nd. Analysts expect Guidewire Software to post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Guidewire Software to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GWRE opened at $97.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. Guidewire Software has a twelve month low of $91.76 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -390.96 and a beta of 1.29.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,867.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

