Head-To-Head Analysis: Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) vs. National Research (NASDAQ:NRC)

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

20.2% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of National Research shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of National Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Inotiv and National Research, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inotiv 0 0 0 0 N/A National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Inotiv and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inotiv -5.52% -47.67% -5.90% National Research 25.75% 57.93% 26.50%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inotiv and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inotiv $60.47 million 6.51 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -71.09 National Research $133.28 million 9.13 $37.26 million N/A N/A

National Research has higher revenue and earnings than Inotiv.

Summary

National Research beats Inotiv on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc. provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. The company operates in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It has an agreement with BioVaxys to conduct preclinical toxicity studies for its Covid-T Immunodiagnostic program. The company was formerly known as Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Inotiv, Inc. in March 2021. Inotiv, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty. The company also offers market insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. In addition, it provides experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. Further, the company offers health risk assessment solutions that enable clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs; and transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, enhance patient satisfaction and support safe care transitions. Additionally, it provides transparency solutions that allow healthcare organizations to share picture of their organization and ensure content informs in consumer decision-making; and governance solutions for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems, post-acute providers, and payer organizations. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.