Head to Head Comparison: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) & Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.7% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Elastic and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -21.15% -19.88% -10.22% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Elastic and Temenos’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $427.62 million 24.81 -$167.17 million ($1.53) -77.26 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Temenos has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Elastic and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 3 14 0 2.82 Temenos 0 0 1 0 3.00

Elastic presently has a consensus price target of $165.63, suggesting a potential upside of 40.12%. Given Elastic’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than Temenos.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. Elastic N.V. has a strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Temenos

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions. It also offers Temenos Infinity, a digital banking product; Temenos Multifonds, a fund administration solutions; Temenos SaaS solution that supports banks in different sectors and geographies; Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platforms that delivers digital transformation; and Temenos AI that provides individualized, frictionless customer experiences, drive customer loyalty and profitability, and automate processes. In addition, the company provides Temenos Financial Crime Mitigation that allows banks and financial institutions to avoid regulatory fines, detect fraud, and mitigate reputational risks; Temenos Analytics, a reporting, analytics, and business intelligence product; and Temenos Regulatory Compliance, which is used to address fraud, remain compliant with regulations, and manage risk. Further, it provides retail and private banking, corporate and business banking, Islamic banking, wealth management, financial inclusion, mobile banking, consultancy and training services, and support services. Additionally, the company offers Temenos MarketPlace that enables customer to discover the fintech solutions to complement its Temenos software; and Temenos Developer Community, an open API catalogue that brings standardized out-of-the-box APIs to fast track innovation with online support and resources. The company was formerly known as Temenos Group AG and changed its name to Temenos AG in May 2018. Temenos AG was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

