Head to Head Contrast: Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.7% of Poshmark shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Stitch Fix and Poshmark’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.32 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -81.00 Poshmark $262.08 million 13.43 $16.84 million $1.25 37.20

Poshmark has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix. Stitch Fix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poshmark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stitch Fix and Poshmark, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 5 8 0 2.31 Poshmark 0 4 5 0 2.56

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus price target of $50.85, suggesting a potential downside of 4.88%. Poshmark has a consensus price target of $60.88, suggesting a potential upside of 30.91%. Given Poshmark’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Stitch Fix.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Poshmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -4.97% -21.32% -10.94% Poshmark N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Poshmark beats Stitch Fix on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

