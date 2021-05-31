Head-To-Head Review: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) versus Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) and Battle North Gold (OTCMKTS:BNAUF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EMX Royalty has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Battle North Gold has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for EMX Royalty and Battle North Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A Battle North Gold 1 0 3 0 2.50

Battle North Gold has a consensus price target of $3.40, indicating a potential upside of 55.25%. Given Battle North Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Battle North Gold is more favorable than EMX Royalty.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EMX Royalty and Battle North Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $5.37 million 55.79 -$4.48 million N/A N/A Battle North Gold N/A N/A -$15.90 million N/A N/A

EMX Royalty has higher revenue and earnings than Battle North Gold.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of EMX Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Battle North Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -162.80% -12.80% -12.11% Battle North Gold N/A -83.80% -42.62%

EMX Royalty Company Profile

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as Sweden and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Battle North Gold Company Profile

Battle North Gold Corporation engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada and the United States. Its flagship project is the Bateman Gold Project located in the Red Lake gold district in Ontario, Canada. The company also holds approximately 282 square kilometers of mineral claims in the Red Lake area; and owns a gold exploration project on the Long Canyon gold trend near the Nevada-Utah border in the United States. The company was formerly known as Rubicon Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Battle North Gold Corporation in July 2020. Battle North Gold Corporation was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

