Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Short Interest Up 68.1% in May

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 213,000 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the April 29th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 266.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTSDF opened at $3.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.92. Health and Happiness has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $4.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

