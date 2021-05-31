Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Financial Survey

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Healthpeak Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 1 5 7 0 2.46 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 4 0 2.57

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus price target of $32.23, suggesting a potential downside of 3.45%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $43.90, suggesting a potential downside of 13.31%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $1.64 billion 10.94 $413.56 million $1.64 20.35 First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 14.60 $195.99 million $1.84 27.52

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. Healthpeak Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.8% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 13.47% -1.56% -0.74% First Industrial Realty Trust 47.92% 11.43% 5.80%

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 73.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Healthpeak Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Healthpeak Properties on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

