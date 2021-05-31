Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.300-3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $740 million-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.80 million.

HLIO stock opened at $71.05 on Monday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

