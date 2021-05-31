HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €54.33 ($63.92).

HLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

HLE stock traded up €0.46 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €57.10 ($67.18). 97,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.38. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €33.68 ($39.62) and a 12-month high of €56.78 ($66.80).

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

