Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Short Interest Up 103.0% in May

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, an increase of 103.0% from the April 29th total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HLDCY stock opened at $4.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $4.27. Henderson Land Development has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

Get Henderson Land Development alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3996 per share. This represents a yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Henderson Land Development’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henderson Land Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

About Henderson Land Development

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Land Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Land Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.