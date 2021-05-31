Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.80.

HIBB stock traded down $2.56 on Monday, reaching $84.76. 1,182,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,108. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total value of $864,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Hilt sold 16,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $1,197,765.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,349.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,917 shares of company stock worth $3,257,764 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

