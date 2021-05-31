HighTower Advisors LLC Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $11,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SSO. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 391,241.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,964,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,032 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 513,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,875,000 after purchasing an additional 242,908 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 261,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,644 shares during the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 1st quarter valued at $11,079,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $5,952,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SSO opened at $114.39 on Monday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12-month low of $57.44 and a 12-month high of $116.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.24.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

