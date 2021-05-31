HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 792,922 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $15,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 57.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.29. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $18.64 and a twelve month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.