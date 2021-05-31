HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,981 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.13.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $202.96 on Monday. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

