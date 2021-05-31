HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 481 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,916 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,006,738 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,222,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549,153 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 40,518,248 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,066,431,000 after acquiring an additional 6,268,645 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 34,833,403 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,776,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 27,681,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,411,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.69 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.84.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

