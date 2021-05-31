Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will announce $182.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Highwoods Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $181.06 million and the highest estimate coming in at $184.90 million. Highwoods Properties reported sales of $183.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will report full year sales of $749.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $730.95 million to $760.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $800.94 million, with estimates ranging from $785.33 million to $807.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Highwoods Properties.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

HIW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In other Highwoods Properties news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total transaction of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 13,265 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 94.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $45.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.06. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

