Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.50. 20,668,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,299,523. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $133.28 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.61 and its 200-day moving average is $213.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

