Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,356.85. 1,074,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,680. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,300.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,002.91. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

