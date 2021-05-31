Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,822 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.97. 2,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.01. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

