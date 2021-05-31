Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $206,000 in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EQL traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average of $90.81. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

