Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $992,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

RYH traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $284.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,125. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $210.49 and a 1 year high of $287.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $281.43 and its 200-day moving average is $267.11.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.