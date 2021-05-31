Höegh LNG Partners LP to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:HMLP)

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note issued on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. B. Riley also issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Danske upgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE HMLP opened at $16.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $17.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 22.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 145,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 419.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 71,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

