Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 318,500 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the April 29th total of 202,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Horizon Acquisition Co. II by 33.7% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 397,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $122,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 32.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Horizon Acquisition Co. II alerts:

HZON stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.00. 9,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,958. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $12.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.11.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.