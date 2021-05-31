Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 212.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $48.54 on Monday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.04%.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $4,143,810.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,958. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

