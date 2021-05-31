HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €116.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($136.47) target price on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

ETR HBH opened at €91.55 ($107.71) on Thursday. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €61.80 ($72.71) and a fifty-two week high of €101.40 ($119.29). The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of €84.25 and a 200-day moving average of €81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

