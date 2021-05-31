Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.
Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 1,186,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,994. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.73.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.
About Hostess Brands
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
