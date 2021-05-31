Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.800-0.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Hostess Brands stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.68. 1,186,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,994. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. Hostess Brands’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWNK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.50.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

