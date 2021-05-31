H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Given New $26.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HRB. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.82. 1,714,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,109. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $13.05 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.56. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 63.64, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.12. H&R Block had a net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 178.12%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in H&R Block by 65.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,293,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,188,000 after buying an additional 510,823 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in H&R Block by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after acquiring an additional 95,188 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 16.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,131,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

