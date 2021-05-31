HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 414 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 414 ($5.41) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Investec lowered HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on HSBC and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 449.92 ($5.88).

HSBA stock opened at GBX 455.30 ($5.95) on Thursday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 439.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 415.05.

In other HSBC news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

