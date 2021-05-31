Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.65.

HTHT stock opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.06 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.27 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 128.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,638,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851,643 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,576,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,021 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Huazhu Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,308,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

