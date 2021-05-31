Hyper Finance (HYFI) Price Reaches $0.0715 on Exchanges

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 31st. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $2,630.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0715 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Finance has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.29 or 0.00305720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00191438 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.18 or 0.00960811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00033166 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Buying and Selling Hyper Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.