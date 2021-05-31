Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Identiv posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%.

INVE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Identiv in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Identiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Identiv by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 8,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the first quarter worth $158,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv stock opened at $15.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $342.50 million, a PE ratio of -51.93 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Identiv has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $17.69.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.