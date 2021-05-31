IDEX Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last Week (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. IDEX has a total market capitalization of $31.60 million and approximately $640,873.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0546 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00082877 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00019582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.99 or 0.01011955 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.15 or 0.09477330 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.56 or 0.00091063 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

