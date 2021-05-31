Idle (IDLE) Hits One Day Volume of $66,730.00

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Idle has a total market cap of $15.29 million and $66,730.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Idle has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.49 or 0.00023051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00060959 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00304837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.49 or 0.00194075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003816 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $363.21 or 0.00985963 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00033187 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,147 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

