IG Gold (IGG) Trading Up 83.8% Over Last 7 Days

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. One IG Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded 83.8% higher against the US dollar. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $9.07 million and $64,702.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

