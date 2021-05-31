Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMTX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immatics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th.

Get Immatics alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Immatics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Immatics by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 803,611 shares during the period.

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $201.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of -0.05.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.