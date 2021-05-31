Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.50 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “IMMERSION CORP. develops hardware and software technologies that enable users to interact with computers using their sense of touch. Their patented technologies, which are branded TouchSense, enable devices such as mice, joysticks, knobs, and medical simulation products to deliver tactile sensations that correspond to on-screen events. They focus on four application areas: computing and entertainment, medical simulation, professional and industrial, and three-dimensional capture and interaction. “

Get Immersion alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on IMMR. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Immersion from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

IMMR opened at $8.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.10. Immersion has a 12-month low of $5.67 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market cap of $264.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.80.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Immersion will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immersion news, CEO Jared Smith sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $27,857.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,936.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Singer sold 67,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total transaction of $678,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,158,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immersion by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,266 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth $8,493,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 163,213 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 604,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 121,773 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immersion by 338.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 540,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 417,714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immersion (IMMR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.