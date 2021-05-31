ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$75 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.02 million.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,968,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,619. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -22.07 and a beta of 1.34. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.45.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 169.72%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

