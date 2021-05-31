IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,938 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,422 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

In related news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 4,077 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $121,209.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,169,561.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,088 shares of company stock worth $9,733,038. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEO opened at $35.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $38.28.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 275.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

