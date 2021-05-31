IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stake in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,769,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,823,000 after buying an additional 212,695 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Core-Mark by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,175,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,267,000 after acquiring an additional 55,805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Core-Mark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,262,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Core-Mark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,909,000 after purchasing an additional 148,659 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 3.0% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,672,000 after purchasing an additional 30,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

CORE stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.89%. Core-Mark’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

