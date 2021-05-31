IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $401,000 Stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COWN. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $444,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of COWN opened at $39.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.51 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cowen’s payout ratio is 2.81%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COWN shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cowen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

In other news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $559,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 226,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,049,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

