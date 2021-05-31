IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $402,000 Investment in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Associated Banc Corp purchased a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 15.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at $13,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UFS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Domtar from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $38.00 to $49.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Shares of UFS stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Domtar Co. has a 12 month low of $18.66 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domtar Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

