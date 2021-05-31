IndexIQ Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 48,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

