IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

In related news, Director John R. Farris purchased 4,200 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $95,466.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,020.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Brandler purchased 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, with a total value of $230,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,663.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $545,766 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $23.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

