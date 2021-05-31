Inex Project (INEX) Market Capitalization Tops $287,252.65

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 31st. Inex Project has a market cap of $287,252.65 and $42.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Inex Project has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00060713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.08 or 0.00307226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00193777 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.39 or 0.00971024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00033116 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official website is www.inexprojectofficial.com . Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject

