InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 158,600 shares, a growth of 100.5% from the April 29th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 380,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IFRX opened at $3.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $9.39.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in InflaRx by 91.4% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $3,021,000. 33.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $3.50 to $2.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of InflaRx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

