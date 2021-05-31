Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $65 million-$67 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.33 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on III. Noble Financial lifted their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Information Services Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 464,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $6.32. The company has a market cap of $281.36 million, a P/E ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Information Services Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

