Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,927,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IFXY opened at $0.00 on Monday. Infrax Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Infrax Systems

Infrax Systems, Inc provides a series of interrelated operational management, communications, and electric power grid security related products and services that enable a unified solution for communications and applications management of the smart electric power grid. The company offers Secure Intelligent Energy Platform that offers utilities the ability to communicate with devices connected to the power grid.

