Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) Short Interest Update

Infrax Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFXY) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 82.1% from the April 29th total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,927,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IFXY opened at $0.00 on Monday. Infrax Systems has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Infrax Systems
